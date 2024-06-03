Luxury E-Commerce: Who’s Surviving and Why

The Business of Fashion
It’s been a tough year for luxury e-commerce — but a crop of smaller marketplaces are beating the odds with a focus on emerging accessible luxury brands and a firmer grip on operating costs.
US consumer spending across online luxury sellers like Farfetch, Matches and Net-a-Porter suffered sustained declines throughout 2023. The question is whether the downturn is simply temporary or the luxury e-commerce model itself is broken.
While cash-strapped e-tailers Farfetch and Matches narrowly avoided collapse this week, both inking sales to new owners, online luxury’s way forward remains unclear.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
The activewear giant will test the recent run of stronger-than-expected earnings.
The Spanish footballer joins BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss how he developed his strong sense of personal style and shares his plans for the launch of his new label Gospel Estudios.
Gap Inc. will follow up a month of red-carpet highlights with an update on whether its efforts to reignite sales are paying off.
The company, one of the world’s largest makers of affordable T-shirts and owner of the American Apparel brand, has spent months embroiled in a toxic feud over its direction and who should be in charge.