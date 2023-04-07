Why Fashion Is Obsessed With Palm Beach

The Business of Fashion
Young, wealthy professionals have flooded Miami and Austin over the last 18 months, and luxury brands are following the money. But selling to a newly minted tech millionaire isn’t always so simple.
Southern cities like Nashville, Charleston and Atlanta are seeing an influx of tourists and residents, bringing with them brand and influencer attention.
Over the next decade, artificial intelligence will bring unprecedented cost savings to the retail sector. The era’s winners will be those that re-invest these savings in human imagination.
It’s been nine months since Gap Inc. ousted its chief executive officer. Since then, it’s ended a once-promising partnership with Kanye West (a.k.a Ye), shaken up its executive ranks, delivered disappointing results and, so far, failed to name a successor.
Consumers are getting pickier about where they shop as inflation and a cooling economy take their toll. Some of the biggest names in fashion and beauty no longer make the cut.
The convenience and visual impact of sets have made the category an enduring staple among consumers and retailers alike, but current market circumstances are giving them a boost.