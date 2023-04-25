Why Trousers Keep Getting Weirder

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The convenience and visual impact of sets have made the category an enduring staple among consumers and retailers alike, but current market circumstances are giving them a boost.
From Coachella to Paramount’s hit TV show Yellowstone, the Western look has become ubiquitous in mainstream culture. The trend, stakeholders say, was driven by the pandemic and shifting political views.
Demand for leggings and sweats may have peaked, but the pandemic’s comfort-first aesthetic is hardly dead. It’s simply mutating into something else: a yet-to-be-named category that incorporates stretch and softness into a staggering number of fashion staples, from trousers to jumpsuits.
The licensing group — which also owns Brooks Brothers and Juicy Couture, among others — will have a majority stake in a new Vince entity, with will license the brand back to Vince to operate its existing wholesale, retail and online business.
The brand will cut as many as 50 jobs as it moves its headquarters from London to Switzerland.
On Thursday, April 20 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT, please join BoF’s Director of Research & Analysis Diana Lee, along with Andrew Lutfy, chief executive of real estate developer Carbonleo and visionary of upcoming shopping district Royalmount; David Gester, chief development officer of L Catterton Real Estate; as they unpack what it takes for brands and retailers to thrive and explore the research findings along with our newly published report, The Evolving Art of Luxury Experiential Retail.