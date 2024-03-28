The Best Athletic Shoes for Women Were Designed for Men. Until Now.

The Business of Fashion
On hasn’t taken long to turn its unconventional performance-running shoes into one of the world’s most recognisable footwear brands. The Swiss company, launched in 2010, has won credibility with the running elite while cultivating a loyal fashion fanbase, with support from tennis star Roger Federer.
Nike is experiencing its worst slump in a decade, even as its competitors thrive. Insiders, athletes and fans pin the blame on changes made over the last few years that led to stalling innovation, disruptive restructurings and uninspired marketing.
Breaking into the $384 billion sports apparel market is no easy task, but fast-growing start-ups are stealing market share by creating specialised, fashion-forward products around underserved interests.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
The companies agreed to cap credit-card swipe fees in one of the most significant antitrust settlements ever, following a legal fight that spanned almost two decades.
In an era of austerity on Wall Street, apparel businesses are more likely to be valued on their profits rather than sales, which usually means lower payouts for founders and investors. That is, if they can find a buyer in the first place.
The fast fashion giant occupies a shrinking middle ground between Shein and Zara. New CEO Daniel Ervér can lay out the path forward when the company reports quarterly results this week.
The performance coach and Allbirds’ co-founder discuss the transformative power of togetherness in fostering a culture of excellence.