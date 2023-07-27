Zara Owner Inditex Says It Will Stop Buying Clothes From Myanmar

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Gap’s new CEO is regarded as the architect behind Barbie’s sensational comeback. Can he replicate the playbook to save a $15 billion fashion empire?
The cult designer’s sellout tie-up with Nike for the US women’s national soccer team demonstrates the sport’s soaring star power and opportunity for brands to cash in on the Women’s World Cup.
The magazine, the latest Vox Media company to launch a retail platform, will sell branded merchandise online.
In a bid to reach a wider set of customers, the Johannesburg-based designer will create the team’s uniforms for the upcoming season and release fan apparel as well.