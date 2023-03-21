Can Allbirds Make Sustainability Sell?

The Business of Fashion
Allbirds Inc. sold investors on a growth story when the sneaker brand went public less than 18 months ago. Those sales gains disappeared in the fourth quarter, tanking its stock.
As online advertising remains expensive and crowded, digital brands continue to invest in physical stores to drive customer growth. Warby Parker and Allbirds provide disparate case studies for how to navigate physical retail.
Today, running an online business requires more than just a Shopify storefront and ads on social media, explains Allbirds co-founder and co-CEO in an interview for The State of Fashion 2023.
The French luxury giant is betting on higher prices and a suite of emerging supply-chain initiatives to help keep growing its business while cutting total greenhouse gas emissions.
While most brands have banned fur, animal welfare is rarely discussed when it comes to more mainstream and lucrative fabrics like leather.
After swinging to an operating loss of $41 million in 2021, the buzzy fashion startup has stabilised and remains focused on its ambition to build a materials science business.
Clothes have become more like memes than physical goods, moments to take part in online, with catastrophic consequences for the environment, writes Alec Leach.