Bangladesh Guardedly Welcomes Benetton Factory Victim Pledge

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The actors with the most leverage to tackle the challenge are structurally unwilling to change, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
Millions of tonnes of T-shirts and dresses are dumped or burned every year. Turning old clothes into new ones is possible – the question is whether it is a realistic solution.
Natalie Chanin helped pioneer the concept of locally made slow fashion in America. To secure that legacy, she’s turning her brand Alabama Chanin into a nonprofit.
Shares in the Swedish textile-to-textile recycling pioneer have fallen nearly 80 percent since it flagged weaker-than-expected uptake of the cellulosic pulp it produces.