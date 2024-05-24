Is Fashion Serious About Sustainability?

The Business of Fashion
Over the last six years Puma has managed to double its revenue while shrinking its carbon footprint by almost a third. It’s an example more brands need to follow, argues Kenneth P. Pucker.
The sector’s planet-warming emissions inched lower in 2022 thanks to revised data, but they’re still on track to grow by more than 40 percent by 2030, according to a new report.
Meeting the industry’s emissions targets will require more collective action and new financing models, according to a new report by leading manufacturers.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
PVH, H&M and Asos have signed binding commitments with global union IndustriALL to ensure their sourcing practices don’t undercut efforts to raise wages in Cambodia.
Textile-to-textile recycling technologies could be a climate game changer for fashion’s environmental footprint. But like renewable energy, they need state support for market efforts to scale, argues Nicole Rycroft.