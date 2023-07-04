Alternatives to Viscose Rayon Made with Old Clothes and Coconut Water

The Business of Fashion
Brands are pursuing a raft of initiatives to adopt recycled textiles, regeneratively farmed cotton and mushroom-based leather, but giving fashion’s major materials a sustainability makeover still requires billions of dollars worth of investments and deeper, longer-term commitments to scale. BoF breaks down some of the key innovations, the companies leading the charge and the barriers to change.
Clothes contain BPA, PFAS and other dangerous substances – but we still know little about their cumulative impact.
This week at fashion’s annual sustainability gathering, luxury giant LVMH called for a luxury-only sustainability initiative, while policymakers pressed for an end to throwaway fast fashion.
The environmental damage and waste created by throwaway fast fashion is ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius told BoF.
The United Nations Environment Programme and UN-backed Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action want the sector’s marketing machine to push more sustainable lifestyles.