With Fur Finally Out of Fashion, Peta Sets Its Sights on Wool, Leather and Down

While most brands have banned fur, animal welfare is rarely discussed when it comes to more mainstream and lucrative fabrics like leather.
While some companies have denounced the use of crocodile, snake and ostrich skins to make high-end leather goods, others are doubling down on the product category.
Moncler and Dolce & Gabbana are among the latest luxury brands to announce a fur ban. But for some big names, the material has enduring appeal.
The EU parliament has backed recommendations to toughen proposed measures to tackle the excessive production and consumption of fashion.
The next two years will be a critical test of whether the industry can translate pockets of progress into real change.
With 100 tons of clothing from the West discarded every day in Accra, ‘fast fashion’ brands must be forced to help pay for the choking textile waste they create, environmentalists say.
The former Vogue Ukraine fashion director and LVMH Prize finalist’s upcycled tailoring label Bettter aims to become a platform that helps big brands give deadstock garments new life.