Can Julie Pelipas Make Upcycling Work at Scale?

From The RealReal dropping upcycled collections to LVMH planning to launch a platform to sell off deadstock fabrics, fashion is finding value in its excess.
Once the domain of thrifty fashion students, some of the industry's hottest designers and biggest brands are incorporating leftover fabric, unsold clothes and vintage textiles into their clothes.
Technologies that can recycle old clothes back into new ones have been touted as a holy-grail sustainability solution. As they begin to scale, the industry is facing a tricky new logistics challenge.
The buzzy concept is a chimaera that distracts from the root cause of fashion’s worsening environmental impact: overconsumption, argues Ken Pucker.
Kering, LVMH and H&M are among a handful of companies pioneering a new science-based framework to measure, disclose and address their impact on nature.
The move to address businesses’ impact on nature is part of a new frontier of corporate environmental reporting.
Four years after a splashy launch around the G7, the CEO-powered climate drive says it’s gearing up to accelerate action. But it has lost high-profile members and so far delivered little more than a handful of pilot projects.