Big Brands Reach ‘Historic’ Agreements to Support Higher Wages

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Activists and regulators are dialling up scrutiny on brands after fragile protections for garment workers collapsed under pandemic stress.
The fashion industry runs on systemic inequality and social injustice. BoF assesses companies’ efforts to protect workers in their supply chain in the latest in a series of articles examining the findings of The BoF Sustainability Index.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
Over the last six years Puma has managed to double its revenue while shrinking its carbon footprint by almost a third. It’s an example more brands need to follow, argues Kenneth P. Pucker.
The sector’s planet-warming emissions inched lower in 2022 thanks to revised data, but they’re still on track to grow by more than 40 percent by 2030, according to a new report.
Textile-to-textile recycling technologies could be a climate game changer for fashion’s environmental footprint. But like renewable energy, they need state support for market efforts to scale, argues Nicole Rycroft.
More than a year after the ultra-fast-fashion company said it would tackle issues of unlawful overtime, 75-hour weeks remain common in its supply chain, Swiss watchdog Public Eye found.