What the Quiet Luxury Trend Means for Sustainability

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Political lobbyists, TikTok influencers and Amazon’s controversial union leader Chris Smalls gathered Tuesday morning in an unlikely alliance championing New York State’s Fashion Workers Act, a piece of legislation that would grant employment protections for models and other creatives in the industry.
The run-up to Earth Day has ballooned into a month-long marketing moment, even as regulators try to crack down on empty sustainability claims.
The Swedish fast fashion giant posted a surprise profit in the first quarter, in part due to its increased stake in resale platform Sellpy. It offers a glimpse at how the company hopes to decouple its growth from impact.
The startup is known for a material that combines recycled leather with polyester fibres.