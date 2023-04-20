Secondhand Fashion Has a Looming PFAS Problem

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The American accessories giant says the line will serve as lab to develop new design and production models, starting with a capsule that features patchworked products made from manufacturing scraps. How the project will scale remains unclear.
Rothy’s is running a marketing blitz in support of a New York state recycling bill, a sign of fashion’s shifting relationship with politics and advocacy.
The understated allure of classic, high quality pieces dovetails with conscious consumption calls to buy less, but better. But brands are treating the idea as just another excuse to sell more clothes.
Political lobbyists, TikTok influencers and Amazon’s controversial union leader Chris Smalls gathered Tuesday morning in an unlikely alliance championing New York State’s Fashion Workers Act, a piece of legislation that would grant employment protections for models and other creatives in the industry.