Shein Suppliers Still Working Excessive Hours, Report Finds

With consumers tightening their belts in China, the battle between global fast fashion brands and local high street giants has intensified.
The company, which is growing rapidly around the world by using social media to promote its goods, recorded sales of about $45 billion last year and a profit of more than $2 billion.
Fast-fashion giant Shein will spend $15 million upgrading hundreds of factories after an investigation found that two of its suppliers’ warehouses are flaunting local working-hour regulations.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
A study published this week found traces of cotton from Xinjiang in nearly a fifth of the products it examined, highlighting the challenges brands face in policing their supply chains even as requirements to do so spread to raw materials from diamonds to leather and palm oil.
Overconsumption and fast fashion have become easy targets for brands flexing their climate-friendly attributes. Consumers may agree with the message — but take issue with a self-righteous tone.
Traces of cotton from Xinjiang were found in nearly a fifth of samples from American and global retailers, highlighting the challenges of complying with a US law aimed at blocking imports that could be linked to forced labour in China.
The fashion industry continues to advance voluntary and unlikely solutions to its plastic problem. Only higher prices will flip the script, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.