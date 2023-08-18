Start-ups are vying to fix one of fashion’s fossil-fueled secrets.

The Business of Fashion
The biochemicals company, which counts Kering and Levi’s as customers, specialises in creating safe and renewable products using waste materials.
Turning dresses red and jeans blue is a dirty, resource-intensive process. A number of new technologies offer promising solutions for a lower-impact way forward.
Big brands are betting on regenerative agriculture to help reduce their environmental impact. But without clearer standards, the fashionable concept risks becoming a greenwashing tool.
The extreme and deadly weather experienced around much of the world in July got little mention on big brands’ earnings calls, signalling that investors and executives still aren’t treating climate as an immediate business risk.
Sportswear giants like Nike and Adidas churn out mountains of apparel and equipment for their sponsored teams each season, the bulk of which ends up in the trash. Now, start-ups and designers are trying to reduce waste by upcycling this unused merch.
Yasmeen Mjalli works with women’s collectives to create clothes that use traditional craftwork to tell stories of Palestinian life under Israeli occupation.