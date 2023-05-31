Stop Dumping Your Cast-Offs on Us, Ghanaian Clothes Traders Tell EU

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The former Vogue Ukraine fashion director and LVMH Prize finalist’s upcycled tailoring label Bettter aims to become a platform that helps big brands give deadstock garments new life.
The buzzy concept is a chimaera that distracts from the root cause of fashion’s worsening environmental impact: overconsumption, argues Ken Pucker.
Kering, LVMH and H&M are among a handful of companies pioneering a new science-based framework to measure, disclose and address their impact on nature.
The move to address businesses’ impact on nature is part of a new frontier of corporate environmental reporting.