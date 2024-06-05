Fashion Recycling’s Second Act

The Business of Fashion
In the weeks since one of the industry’s most promising recycling start-ups filed for bankruptcy, big brands have put more money and more commitment into bringing innovations to market.
The Swedish company was at the forefront of efforts to scale up supply of more sustainable materials. It filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.
Weaker-than-expected demand for Swedish textile recycler Renewcell’s first commercial volumes of recycled cellulose pulp has sent the company’s stock price plummeting and highlighted broader hurdles challenging efforts to lessen fashion’s environmental footprint.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
The deadly heatwaves that have swept manufacturing hubs across Asia in recent months highlight a challenge the fashion industry is not prepared for.
Powerful trade groups are pushing back on a landmark New York bill that would make big businesses more accountable for their environmental impact.
At fashion’s annual sustainability gathering in Copenhagen, the biggest question was why, after 15 years of discussion, so little has changed and whether a coming tsunami of government regulation can force the industry to evolve its practices.
PVH, H&M and Asos have signed binding commitments with global union IndustriALL to ensure their sourcing practices don’t undercut efforts to raise wages in Cambodia.