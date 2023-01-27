The Marketing Challenge Behind Schiaparelli’s Fur Faux Pas

The Business of Fashion
Shifting weather patterns are making shopping behaviour harder to predict, adding to inventory management challenges for brands and retailers.
The company faced questions about how rabbit felt, which is made from the animal’s hairs, fit with its no-fur policy.
This week, a spoof press release claimed Adidas had appointed a co-CEO to address rights violations in its supply chain, a sign of more disruptive and confrontational tactics from advocacy groups focused on the industry.
A new report raises questions over the validity of existing efforts to quantify the fashion industry’s record on sustainability.