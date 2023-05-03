‘Toxic Trail of Pollution’: States Step Up to Curb the Use of ‘Forever Chemicals’

The Business of Fashion
Brands from Canada Goose to Patagonia still rely on PFAS for performance attributes like waterproofing.
Tighter US rules to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang are compounding pressure on Vietnam’s apparel and footwear makers.
Labour rights activist Kalpona Akter and chief sustainability correspondent Sarah Kent reflect on where the industry stands a decade after the deadly factory collapse.
Ten years on from Rana Plaza, factory fires and other safety failings still kill and injure hundreds of people working in the textile industry every year.
The jeans maker is among a group of fashion brands coming around to location-specific water reduction targets.