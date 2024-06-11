What’s Behind the Slow Fashion Recession

The Business of Fashion
“This has been by far one of the hardest and most important decisions I have ever made,” the sustainability-focused designer said in an Instagram post.
This week, The Vampire’s Wife announced its closure and Dion Lee called in administrators, only days after Mara Hoffman said it was shutting down and Roksanda narrowly escaped administration. Many more may follow.
Powerful trade groups are pushing back on a landmark New York bill that would make big businesses more accountable for their environmental impact.
Last week, Marc Jacobs officially declared his brand fur-free following ‘bullying’ by aggressive activists. But on the other side of the equation, quiet pressure from his brand’s parent company LVMH is largely responsible for keeping fur in fashion, argues the Humane Society’s PJ Smith.
The nascent textile-to-textile recycling industry is emerging from crisis with fresh momentum, as Swedish pioneer Renewcell is rescued out of administration and Sri Lankan manufacturing giant MAS pledges to buy thousands of metres of recycled polyester.
The deadly heatwaves that have swept manufacturing hubs across Asia in recent months highlight a challenge the fashion industry is not prepared for.
