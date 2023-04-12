AI Marketing Stunts Are Here. Is Fashion Ready?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
More than ever, the fashion industry is geared to generate buzz, but some brands are rethinking their dependence on marketing stunts.
The next phase of artificial intelligence promises to change – and potentially eliminate – many jobs that were unaffected by previous waves of automation.
Companies have started using the AI to come up with outfit recommendations, but while it’s surprisingly capable of suggesting looks for different occasions, creativity is where it still struggles — at least for now.
BoF and Snap invited market leaders, including executives from Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, Jacquemus and Paco Rabanne, to discuss how to connect consumers to new forms of creativity, while investing in the channels and functionality that drive the bottom line.
LVMH’s Patou has begun rolling out a new AI-powered authentication system with its technology partner Ordre, adding a new dimension in fashion’s effort to fight fakes using AI’s ability to spot patterns indiscernible to humans.
Today, distribution and delivery strategies increasingly impact brand perception and have emerged as a critical consideration for retail businesses. BoF and ShopRunner invited market leaders, including executives from Fendi, Skims, MyTheresa and Puma, to discuss how AI solutions could improve customer service, reduce return rates and increase profitability.
Companies have started using the AI to come up with outfit recommendations, but while it’s surprisingly capable of suggesting looks for different occasions, creativity is where it still struggles — at least for now.