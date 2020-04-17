default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Amazon France CEO Hopes to Reopen Warehouses 'Very Quickly'

The company closed six French warehouses after a fallout with its workers over safety measures during the coronavirus outbreak.
Amazon warehouse worker | Source: Amazon Media Library
By
  • Reuters

PARIS, France — Amazon does not know when its warehouses in France might reopen but hopes it can be soon, the head of its French business said on Friday.

Frederic Duval also told BFM TV that an appeal procedure would take place next week against a French court decision ordering the e-commerce giant to focus only on delivering essential items such as food while it revised health protocols.

"I do not know and that makes me sad... I hope we can find a solution very quickly," Duval said, when asked when Amazon France could reopen its warehouses.

Amazon closed six French warehouses used to stock and package goods for shipment on Thursday until at least April 20, in one of the biggest fallouts yet from a growing stand-off with its workers over safety measures during the pandemic.

By Dominique Vidalon; editor: Jason Neely.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023