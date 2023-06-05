Apple’s New Vision Pro: What Fashion Needs to Know

The Business of Fashion
The technology is letting designers create 3D products in a 3D environment, speeding the design process and allowing early concepts to be more spatially accurate.
The creative technologist believes that experimenting with new AR technologies could radically reshape products, experiences and habits.
While announcing Facebook’s rebrand as Meta, Mark Zuckerberg offered his vision of the metaverse, and how we’ll dress in it.
Apple’s expected announcement of its mixed-reality headset on June 5 will undoubtedly shape expectations about the metaverse. Many in the fashion industry will be keeping close watch. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
The sneaker giant’s first NFT sale this week offered a bright spot for web3 hopes and illustrated that they can still offer a way to build and connect with a community — if brands do it right.
With the industry starting to use the technology for everything from campaign imagery to shopping assistants, it risks replicating biases based on race, body type, age and disability that it has spent years loudly claiming it wants to move past.
BoF’s Marc Bain and a group of panellists break down the state of web3 in fashion and where the technology is headed.