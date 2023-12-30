The Best of BoF 2023: The AI Revolution

The Business of Fashion
At BoF VOICES 2023, the Italian designer spoke about the balance required to run an ethical fashion business while embracing new technologies.
After generative AI’s breakout year in 2023, The State of Fashion 2024 examines emerging use cases across creative industries, including fashion.
Beauty brands have spent millions of dollars developing immersive games for the online gaming platform. What do Roblox’s users think?
One of the technology’s great promises is to let retailers make far more accurate forecasts about how much to produce, down to the level of size and colour. But knowing what consumers will want months in advance isn’t so simple.