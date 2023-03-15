Does Your Brand Need an App?

The Business of Fashion
Shopify, Farfetch and other tech companies are vying for the multi-billion-dollar opportunity to handle the backend of brands’ online stores.
The uber fast-fashion juggernaut has overtaken rivals in both market share and ranking with its fast pace of production and low prices.
Pinduoduo is a giant in China but relatively unknown in America. It’s looking to change that with a new app, Temu, that sells ultra-cheap clothing, with thousands of new items added daily. Sound familiar?
What You Will Learn at Our Technology Summit; Final Agenda & Speakers Announced
More than a year since fashion brands started jumping into virtual environments like Roblox, they face a new challenge: keeping users coming back as they try to turn their marketing into sales.
On March 22 in New York, BoF will host a summit on AI, web3 and the inflection point in technology featuring speakers from Gucci, StockX, Levi’s, Ambush and more.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.