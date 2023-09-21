How Good Growth Is Unlocking More Effective Customer Data Insights

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The sneaker brand has faced challenges in the year since it launched a 3D online space and introduced NFT-linked sneakers, but it sees a long-term opportunity ahead in virtual goods and experiences, including a chance to make them a significant part of its business.
The company, which rolled out its Shop feature to all US users this week, is banking on its powerful algorithm to help it succeed where Instagram and others have failed by delivering a constant stream of products along with its targeted content into users’ feeds.
The buzzy brand, which used the technology to help design the collection it showed at New York Fashion Week, appears to be the first to use it to create physical runway looks, or at least the first to acknowledge it.
The app’s Shop feature, which has gone live for some US users, is plagued by the same problems with a free-for-all marketplace Amazon has faced.