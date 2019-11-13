default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Japan's Fast Retailing Partners With Two Robotic Startups

Asia's biggest fashion retailer is investing millions in automation technology to improve shipping processes at their global warehouses.
Uniqlo store in Osaka, Japan | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

TOKYO, Japan — Japanese fashion group Fast Retailing Co Ltd, owner of clothing chain Uniqlo, on Wednesday said it has partnered two robotics startups to help improve efficiency in warehousing and distribution.

Asia's biggest fashion retailer by sales, and the world's second-biggest after Zara owner Inditex, last year said it would invest 100 billion yen ($916.59 million) to increase automation at its facilities.

Japanese robotics controller maker Mujin Electronics Co Ltd and French robotics startup Exotec Solutions SAS will help introduce more automation at global warehouses, including in picking and shipping processes, Fast Retailing said in a statement.

Known for its affordable line of casual clothing such as lightweight down jackets, Fast Retailing's Uniqlo has grown through decades of weak consumption in Japan.

It is currently enjoying strong growth in China, with the brand logging over 1 billion yuan ($142.98 million) worth of sales during the 24-hour Singles' Day shopping festival of e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

However, the unit has struggled with inefficiencies, occasionally blaming unseasonable weather for poor sales and excess inventory — an issue Fast Retailing hopes to address with shorter lead times and improved logistics.

"Not making, shipping or selling anything unnecessary - this is a goal for retailers. Unfortunately, it's something that's not been achieved," Executive Vice President Takuya Jimbo told reporters. New technology could change this, Jimbo said.

By Ritsuko Ando; editor: Christopher Cushing

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023