L’Oréal Is Trying to Bring Virtual Try-On for Hair Colour to the Masses

BoF and Snap invited market leaders, including executives from Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, Jacquemus and Paco Rabanne, to discuss how to connect consumers to new forms of creativity, while investing in the channels and functionality that drive the bottom line.
Long touted as a solution for e-commerce’s low conversion rates and ballooning returns, AR and AI-powered fit-tech is gaining momentum, but is still facing the same old challenges.
Cartier’s new augmented-reality experience in Snapchat highlights how luxury is testing the technology for storytelling and as a sales driver.
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
It’s been a tough year for luxury e-commerce — but a crop of smaller marketplaces are beating the odds with a focus on emerging accessible luxury brands and a firmer grip on operating costs.
The nature of livestream transactions makes it hard to identify and weed out counterfeits and fakes despite growth of new technologies aimed at detecting infringement.
The extraordinary expectations placed on the technology have set it up for the inevitable comedown. But that’s when the real work of seeing whether it can be truly transformative begins.
Successful social media acquisitions require keeping both talent and technology in place. Neither is likely to happen in a deal for the Chinese app, writes Dave Lee.