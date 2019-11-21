default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Paypal to Buy Money-Saving Platform Honey for $4 Billion

The deal with the platform, which finds and applies coupon codes on popular sites, is expected to add to PayPal's adjusted profit in 2021.
PayPal Headquarters | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

SAN JOSE, United States — Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy privately held shopping and rewards platform Honey Science Corp. for about $4 billion.

The deal for the seven-year-old platform that finds and applies coupon codes on popular sites and helps consumers save money will add to PayPal's ability to help merchants deliver offers, PayPal said.

PayPal and its mobile payment service Venmo have more than 275 million active consumer accounts. The deal is expected to close in 2020 and would add to PayPal's adjusted profit in 2021.

After the deal, Honey will retain its headquarters and brand in Los Angeles, California, PayPal said in a statement.

PayPal shares were down 2 percent at $102 after the bell.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP was the financial adviser to PayPal, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP was its legal adviser.

Qatalyst Partners was the financial adviser to Honey and Latham & Watkins, LLP its legal adviser.

By Abhishek Manikandan; editor: Arun Koyyur

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023