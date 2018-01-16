Bits & Bytes | Digital-Only Magazine Covers, Fashion and Wearables

Digital-Only Magazine Covers Are Bringing Media Brands Into the Digital Age (Fashionista)

"Producing a full-on digital cover is notable in that it looks to capture the print magazine's tangible essence. While not all media companies utilise this all-digital strategy, there are several brands that have, including Nylon, Complex and DuJour."

Is the Fashion Wearables Love Affair Over? (The New York Times)

"While there are still plenty of designer-name smartwatches coming to market — Louis Vuitton entered the sector last year, teaming up with Google and Qualcomm Technology — they are not generating nearly the same flushed excitement that they once did."

Tencent, Alibaba Take E-Wallet Wars to Southeast Asia (Nikkei Asian Review)

"Southeast Asia is becoming a battleground for e-wallet companies from China. Leading the charge is Shenzhen-based Tencent Holdings, which is about to roll out its first WeChat Pay in a foreign currency in Malaysia as an e-wallet service embedded in its WeChat messaging app."

Beauty Is Getting Seriously Smart in 2018 (Refinery29)

"The latest launches from some of the biggest beauty brands debuted this week at CES, the annual consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. If 2017 was all about integrating AR into beauty apps to let you to virtually try on new blushes and mascaras at home, 2018 is about tools focused on skin health."

Six Ways That New Technology Will Revolutionise Shopping (Wired)

"In 2016, 896 high street shops closed. In the same period, year-on-year figures for online shopping remained the same. This led to a willingness to consider more innovation in retail among investors, startups, analysts and brands."