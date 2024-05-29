The Big Money in AI Might Be for Marketing

The Business of Fashion
The extraordinary expectations placed on the technology have set it up for the inevitable comedown. But that’s when the real work of seeing whether it can be truly transformative begins.
Designers say the technology’s disregard for real-world considerations like standard clothing construction or basic physics, as well as its vulnerability to “hallucinations,” are its most powerful asset but also one of the biggest challenges in using it.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
In a bid to take AR mainstream, L’Oréal and Snapchat have teamed with retail behemoth Walmart to bring their virtual try-on for hair colour to store shelves across the US.
It’s been a tough year for luxury e-commerce — but a crop of smaller marketplaces are beating the odds with a focus on emerging accessible luxury brands and a firmer grip on operating costs.
The nature of livestream transactions makes it hard to identify and weed out counterfeits and fakes despite growth of new technologies aimed at detecting infringement.
