Why Fashion Should Be Sceptical About Elon Musk’s ‘Super App’

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Outside Asian markets, companies have yet to see lasting success in melding social media and e-commerce. But platforms and brands continue to adapt social selling to meet their respective consumers.
This month, Facebook decided to pull back on livestream shopping — a tactic that has failed to gain meaningful traction in the West despite being a wild success in China.
Instagram, fashion’s long-time favourite social media destination, will soon scale back its commerce efforts, leaving merchants that use the platform’s shopping features to reconfigure their social commerce strategies.
Executives have been highlighting the technology more often on earnings calls, suggesting more businesses are adopting it — and maybe giving it a shoutout to impress investors.
Fashion’s NFT collections have shared a similar trajectory: They launched with a lot of hype, but then enthusiasm quickly faded. Today, brands haven’t given up on NFTs, but they’re looking for more practical uses for the technology.
One company using artificial intelligence to help fashion businesses identify their links to China’s Xinjiang region received a public vote of confidence last week when it struck a multi-year deal with US Customs and Border Protection.
The copying claims in the latest lawsuit against Shein are the sort fast-fashion retailers have fended off for years. Where they take a new turn is their assertion that Shein’s infringement is driven by an algorithm.