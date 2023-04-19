Zegna’s Made-To-Measure Business Is Getting a Tech Upgrade

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Ermenegildo Zegna Group is currently seeing double-digit growth in stores after hitting €1.5 billion in sales last year. With a slowdown expected for luxury brands, chairman Gildo Zegna tells BoF the recently rebranded menswear giant is well-positioned to outperform.
CEO Gildo Zegna has to prove that the company's pivot from power suits to sneakers can continue to drive growth.
For independent fashion labels, one-of-kind designs can help keep cash flowing.
The sneaker giant is launching its first big collection of digital goods under its own name after signing up more than 330,000 members to its new web3 platform, .Swoosh.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
It’s only getting easier to create AI-generated content like the Balenciaga-Harry Potter mashup, but whether brands should be concerned about how their images are used or try to get in on the action themselves is up for debate.
BoF and Snap invited market leaders, including executives from Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, Jacquemus and Paco Rabanne, to discuss how to connect consumers to new forms of creativity, while investing in the channels and functionality that drive the bottom line.