default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Zozo Says New Body-Measuring Suit Overcomes Flaws of Original

The original bodysuit received massive interest from the fashion industry but failed to drive sales.
Zozo | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

TOKYO, Japan — Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc says the successor to its "Zozosuit" body-measuring suit has solved the flaws that sank its earlier version.

The original polka-dot bodysuit, which when scanned with a smartphone allowed users to upload their measurements and order custom-made clothes, received massive interest from the fashion industry but failed to drive sales amid complaints of poor sizing.

Zozo's engineers had reworked their algorithms and increased the number of measuring markers to 20,000 from 400 previously for the "Zozosuit 2", Chief Operating Officer Masahiro Ito said in an interview.

"We have spent the last two years getting rid of every issue that people had so the entire process is more robust," he told Reuters.

"Last time we were going too fast. Right now, I don't think we need to be too careful either," said Ito.

Accurate and easy-to-use body measuring technology is being targeted by online fashion retailers trying to reduce returns.

Zozo, which is controlled by SoftBank's domestic internet business, is also seeking partners in fitness, healthcare and other sectors.

The company hopes to offer the suit within a year. The new design can be produced at low-cost via an easily scalable printing process, Ito said.

Best known for the Zozotown online mall, the firm also offers the "Zozomat" for measuring feet, which it says has cut shoes returns by around a third.

Founder Yusaku Maezawa exited the firm last year. He has attracted more than 10 million Twitter followers with cash giveaways and a plan to orbit the moon on a SpaceX rocket.

By Sam Nussey; editor: Andrew Heavens.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023