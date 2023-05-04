Robert Triefus Appointed Stone Island CEO

The Business of Fashion
Instead of emulating the face-paced growth favoured by their predecessors, Gen-Z-centric fashion and beauty start-ups are taking a steadier approach to brand-building.
Japanese sportswear group Goldwin and biotech startup Spiber are set to test the market for lab-grown materials with collections for brands including North Face and Woolrich this fall.
Refusing to engage with the technology amid rising concerns it could replace human creativity and displace workers isn’t going to stop it or prepare companies and their employees for the future.