A Greying Workforce Puts Fashion’s Youth Obsession to the Test

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Allbirds, Stitch Fix and Burberry have all named new finance chiefs this month alone as the role becomes increasingly demanding and in-demand.
Companies are increasingly finding that the best way to sidestep deficits in knowledge and experience among recent college graduates and veteran employees is to play a more active role in the education process.
SMCP Group, the french parent of accessible luxury labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot & De Fursac, is launching an academy to make the store associate role more modern and exciting.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from H&M, Axel Arigato and Simkhai.
Chief people officers, fashion executives and career coaches share how applicants outside of the fashion talent pool can effectively demonstrate transferable skills and acumen.
Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Seventy-nine percent of employees are either not engaged or are actively disengaged at work. Brandlive is creating tools to re-engage the workforce, from hosting ‘Hollywood style’ live streamed events for the likes of Nike and Levi’s, to helping brands like Poshmark and Nintendo design high quality all-hands and meetings.