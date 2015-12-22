default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Abercrombie Appoints Hollister Brand Chief Its Merchandising Head

Abercrombie & Fitch Co has promoted Fran Horowitz to the role of chief merchandising officer in another effort by the company to make its apparel more attractive to teen shoppers.
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States — Abercrombie & Fitch Co has promoted Fran Horowitz, the president of its Hollister brand, to the newly created role of chief merchandising officer in another effort by the company to make its apparel more attractive to teen shoppers.

Abercrombie also said on Tuesday that it was on track to deliver sequential improvement in comparable sales and meet its profit expectations for the fourth quarter.

The company's shares rose as much as 6 percent in morning trading.

Horowitz's promotion comes four months after Abercrombie said it had hired designers and executives from top brands such as Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld and Tommy Hilfiger.

Horowitz, who will assume her new role immediately, took over the Hollister brand in October 2014. Under her, the brand returned to comparable sales growth in the third quarter this year after more than two years of decline.

Horowitz, 51, joined Abercrombie in October 2014 from women's clothing retailer Ann Inc, where she was the brand president of Ann Taylor Loft.

In her new role, Horowitz will oversee all of Abercrombie's brands and their merchandising, design, inventory management and marketing departments. She has also been appointed president.

Abercrombie's total sales have been falling for nearly three years as the company faces intense competition from "fast-fashion" retailers such as H&M, Inditex's Zara and Forever 21.

Abercrombie also said Christos Angelides, who was Abercrombie & Fitch brand president since October 2014, had left the company.

The company's shares were up 4 percent at $26.57 in morning trading on Tuesday.

By Ramkumar Iyer; editor: Kirti Pandey.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023