Adidas Appoints Henkel’s Kasper Rorsted to Succeed Hainer as CEO

BERLIN, Germany — Adidas AG appointed Henkel AG & Co.'s Kasper Rorsted as chief executive officer to succeed Herbert Hainer.

Rorsted, 53, will become an ordinary member of Adidas’s board on Aug. 1 and take over as CEO two months later, the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company said in a statement Monday.

Henkel said earlier Monday that Rorsted would leave at the end of April and be replaced by Hans Van Bylen, head of the company’s beauty care business.

By Paul Jarvis; editor: Matthew Boyle.