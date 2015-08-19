default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Alibaba Names Martello as Independent Director

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. named Wan Ling Martello, a Nestlé SA executive vice president, as independent director as the Chinese e-commerce company expands overseas.
By
  • Bloomberg

HANGZHOU, China — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. named Wan Ling Martello, a Nestlé SA executive vice president, as independent director as the Chinese e-commerce company expands overseas.

Martello will also serve as a member of the board’s audit committee, the Hangzhou, China-based company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. Her appointment, effective Sept. 1, will bring the total number of board members to 11.

Martello was chief financial officer at the Swiss foodmaker before she was appointed head of its Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa business.

Other members on Alibaba’s board include SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son and Michael Evans, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner. Evans joined China’s largest e-commerce company as president in August to head its expansion abroad.

A certified public accountant, Martello also worked at Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota.

By Lulu Yilun Chen; editors: Michael Tighe, Edwin Chan, Suresh Seshadri.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023