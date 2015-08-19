Alibaba Names Martello as Independent Director

HANGZHOU, China — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. named Wan Ling Martello, a Nestlé SA executive vice president, as independent director as the Chinese e-commerce company expands overseas.

Martello will also serve as a member of the board’s audit committee, the Hangzhou, China-based company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. Her appointment, effective Sept. 1, will bring the total number of board members to 11.

Martello was chief financial officer at the Swiss foodmaker before she was appointed head of its Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa business.

Other members on Alibaba’s board include SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son and Michael Evans, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner. Evans joined China’s largest e-commerce company as president in August to head its expansion abroad.

A certified public accountant, Martello also worked at Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota.

