Announcing 16Arlington and Aje

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

London fashion brand 16Arlington was founded in 2017 by Marco Capaldo and the late Federica ‘Kikka’ Cavenati and debuted at London Fashion Week in 2020. The brand has featured on the covers of Vogue Italia and Dazed, and is carried by the likes of Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges. 16Arlington seeks a head of operations and a production co-ordinator in London.

Aje is a contemporary Australian fashion brand, founded in 2008 by Adrian Norris and Edwina Forest, leveraging traditional techniques and craftsmanship in their designs, reflective of Norris’ training at Liceo Artistico Venezia and Forest’s tenure at fashion magazine RUSSH. The brand has 31 stores across Australia and New Zealand, with stockists including Farfetch, MatchesFashion and Harrods. The brand is looking to hire a design manager and a CRM and email marketing manager in Sydney.