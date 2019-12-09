Announcing Alexander Wang and System Preferences

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Alexander Wang founded his eponymous label in 2005, aged 21. The creative director won the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Award in 2008 and today produces men's and womenswear, a diffusion line — T by Alexander Wang — for men and women, footwear and accessories. The brand has collaborated with the likes of Adidas, Uniqlo and H&M. Alexander Wang is looking for a senior vice president of global marketing and communications and a social content director in New York.

System Preferences is a creative agency that consults on brand development and visual design, helping direct-to-consumer fashion labels optimise consumer strategies. The agency has worked with Lacoste and launched collaborations with the likes of Saint Laurent and Undercover, among others. System Preferences is looking to hire a social media editor and an executive assistant to the agency's chief executive, both based in London.

