default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Alexander Wang and System Preferences

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Alexander Wang Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in 2018 | Source: Getty Images
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Alexander Wang founded his eponymous label in 2005, aged 21. The creative director won the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Award in 2008 and today produces men's and womenswear, a diffusion line — T by Alexander Wang — for men and women, footwear and accessories. The brand has collaborated with the likes of Adidas, Uniqlo and H&M. Alexander Wang is looking for a senior vice president of global marketing and communications and a social content director in New York.

System Preferences is a creative agency that consults on brand development and visual design, helping direct-to-consumer fashion labels optimise consumer strategies. The agency has worked with Lacoste and launched collaborations with the likes of Saint Laurent and Undercover, among others. System Preferences is looking to hire a social media editor and an executive assistant to the agency's chief executive, both based in London.

See all of our jobs and career-related content on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Réalisation Par and British Fashion Council.

How AI Is Changing Fashion’s Recruiting Process

A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.

The Best of BoF 2023: Diversity’s Litmus Test

In 2020, like many companies, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department to improve internal diversity and inclusion, and to create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former employees said things only got worse.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024