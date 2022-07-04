Announcing Completedworks and Skypad

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Completedworks is a London-based jewellery and ceramics brand founded by Anna Jewsbury in 2013, using recycled and renewable resources. In 2015, one of their pieces was auctioned in the first-ever contemporary designer sale at Christie’s New York. In 2022, the brand was also nominated for the British Fashion Council/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund. Completedworks is currently looking for a client services assistant and a bench jeweller and workshop manager in London.

Skypad is a leading B2B SaaS platform that facilitates collaboration between brands such as Burberry, Gucci and Prada, and retailers like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue. Through automation, the tech company offers insights into product and location-level trends that drive planning, forecasting and supply chain decisions, refining the consumer shopping experience. Currently, it services over 2,000 brands and 12,000 stores worldwide. The company is recruiting a business analyst and account manager and a retail partnership specialist in New York.