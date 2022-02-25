Announcing Courrèges and Super Smalls

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

André and Coqueline Courrèges launched their namesake brand Courrèges in 1961 as a womenswear and menswear couture house. The recent revival of the brand, headquartered in Paris, is focused on changing its strategy for its fashion, accessories and perfume activities. Courrèges seeks a general accountant and senior HR officer.

Children’s accessories brand Super Smalls was founded by Maria Dueñas Jacobs. The brand’s designs are inspired by jewels, but built to withstand a child’s active lifestyle. The brand is stocked in Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as others. Super Smalls is recruiting for a chief operating officer and an art director in New York, among others.