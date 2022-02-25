Announcing Courrèges and Super Smalls

The Business of Fashion
This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.
André and Coqueline Courrèges launched their namesake brand Courrèges in 1961 as a womenswear and menswear couture house. The recent revival of the brand, headquartered in Paris, is focused on changing its strategy for its fashion, accessories and perfume activities. Courrèges seeks a general accountant and senior HR officer.
Children’s accessories brand Super Smalls was founded by Maria Dueñas Jacobs. The brand’s designs are inspired by jewels, but built to withstand a child’s active lifestyle. The brand is stocked in Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as others. Super Smalls is recruiting for a chief operating officer and an art director in New York, among others.