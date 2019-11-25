Announcing Danse Lente and Honey Birdette

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Danse Lente is a London-based women's accessories label specialising in handbags and small leather goods. The brand is sold across 30 countries, with stockists including Nordstrom, Harrods and Selfridges. Danse Lente is looking for a junior accessories designer and a brand manager in London.

Honey Birdette began in 2006 as a provocative lingerie and luxury bedroom accessories brand. The brand has stores across the UK, the US and Australia, and designs all its products in-house at the company's Sydney headquarters. Honey Birdette is searching for a graphic designer and digital content creator as well as an influencer marketing manager in Los Angeles.

