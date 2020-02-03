Announcing Dion Lee, Sanne London, Marais and Greenwich St. Jewelers

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce four new partners on BoF Careers.

Dion Lee is a designer brand based in Sydney, Australia, established in 2008 by its eponymous creative director. After debuting at Australia Fashion Week, Dion Lee presented collections in London before relocating to New York. The brand is sold globally in retailers including Net-a-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman and Selfridges, as well as eight stores in Australia. Dion Lee is looking for a product developer in New York.

Bespoke tailor Sanne London, established in 2017, is under the creative direction of Lena McCroary, a former Central Saint Martins design student and cutter for bespoke menswear. Sanne produces bi-annual collections for men's and womenswear. Located in London's Mayfair, the tailor seeks a private client sales manager.

Founded in 2004, Marais Australia is a multi-brand luxury men's and womenswear boutique in Melbourne's Royal Arcade, stocking the likes of Givenchy, Balenciaga, Off-White and Alexander McQueen. The boutique also has a dedicated shoe room and jewellery counters. Marais is looking for a store manager in Melbourne.

Established in 1976 in New York, fine jewellery store Greenwich St. Jewelers is co-owned by sisters Jennifer Gandia and Christina Gambale. The sales staff are in-house jewellery stylists, bench jewellers work on site and they have an in-house design team for customisation. Greenwich St. Jewelers seek a fine jewellery specialist and marketing director, among other roles in New York.

