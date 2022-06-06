default-output-block.skip-main
Announcing Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Another Tomorrow and Conversation Couture

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Spring 2019 | Source: Getty
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh launched her namesake multibrand boutique in 2008. The showroom, located in New York’s Chinatown, stocks designers like Jacquemus, Eckhaus Latta and her own ready-to-wear and footwear collection, which launched in 2013. Maryam Nassir Zadeh seeks a press and sales admin assistant and an operations manager, based in New York.

Launched in 2020, Another Tomorrow is a sustainable luxury ready-to-wear collection and platform offering insight into sustainable design, education and tools for advocacy. The company is B-Corp certified and donates a percentage of each sale to its philanthropic partners. Another Tomorrow is hiring for a community and social media manager and a product development and production manager, based in New York.

Conversation Couture is an e-learning company that focuses on training luxury retail sales associates and their managers on how to drive sales in a virtual environment. The company offers the only certification training programmes in virtual experiences and chat-box communications. Conversation Couture is recruiting for luxury business development specialists remotely.



