default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Announcing NISM, The Eighth Floor and Sackville & Co.

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
NISM designer Jake Peak's Sins of War Antiestablishment Desert editorial | Source: Courtesy
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Based in Los Angeles, NISM is an arthouse for designers that produce curated, limited-edition labels, creating their own designs for breakout collections. Most recently, NISM has worked with Jake Vernon Peak on his label, Sins of War. NISM seeks a contemporary designer, a PR and marketing manager and a production and development coordinator in Los Angeles.

The global independent agency The Eighth Floor was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York and Miami. The company creates strategic marketing campaigns, traditional PR, digital and social media, creative brand strategies and corporate and brand profiling for its clients. The Eighth Floor is looking for an account director, senior account executive and senior account manager in New York.

Sackville & Co. is a contemporary cannabis brand that produces smoking accessories and lifestyle goods. Founded by Hayley Dineen and Lana Van Brunt in 2018, combining their experience in luxury product development and experiential marketing, Sackville & Co.'s head office is located in Brooklyn. In 2019, the company was acquired by 48North Cannabis Corp. Sackville & Co. seeks a project coordinator and junior designer in New York, and a senior manager of operations and supply chain in Minnesota.

See all of our jobs and career-related content on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Réalisation Par and British Fashion Council.

How AI Is Changing Fashion’s Recruiting Process

A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.

The Best of BoF 2023: Diversity’s Litmus Test

In 2020, like many companies, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department to improve internal diversity and inclusion, and to create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former employees said things only got worse.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024