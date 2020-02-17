Announcing NISM, The Eighth Floor and Sackville & Co.

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Based in Los Angeles, NISM is an arthouse for designers that produce curated, limited-edition labels, creating their own designs for breakout collections. Most recently, NISM has worked with Jake Vernon Peak on his label, Sins of War. NISM seeks a contemporary designer, a PR and marketing manager and a production and development coordinator in Los Angeles.

The global independent agency The Eighth Floor was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York and Miami. The company creates strategic marketing campaigns, traditional PR, digital and social media, creative brand strategies and corporate and brand profiling for its clients. The Eighth Floor is looking for an account director, senior account executive and senior account manager in New York.

Sackville & Co. is a contemporary cannabis brand that produces smoking accessories and lifestyle goods. Founded by Hayley Dineen and Lana Van Brunt in 2018, combining their experience in luxury product development and experiential marketing, Sackville & Co.'s head office is located in Brooklyn. In 2019, the company was acquired by 48North Cannabis Corp. Sackville & Co. seeks a project coordinator and junior designer in New York, and a senior manager of operations and supply chain in Minnesota.

