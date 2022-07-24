Announcing Prada Group on BoF Careers

This week, we are pleased to introduce a new partner on BoF Careers.

Prada Group is the owner of global luxury brands including Prada, Miu Miu and Church’s. Founded in 1913 by brothers Mario and Martino Prada, the group is now led by the former’s granddaughter, Miuccia, and her husband Patrizio Bertelli, who propelled it into premium status in the 1990s. The group designs, manufactures and distributes ready-to-wear collections, leather goods, eyewear and footwear in more than 70 countries through its network of 635 physical stores, e-commerce channels, selected e-tailers and department stores around the world.

Earlier this year, the group reported revenue growth of 41 percent year-on-year to €3.36 billion ($3.83 billion), closing 2021 up 8 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. The group employs over 13,000 professionals and is currently looking to hire a senior e-store management specialist and a training manager in Milan and Bangkok respectively, among other roles at Prada Group.



