Announcing Serena Uziyel and The Fold

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Serena Uziyel Flagship Boutique in Istanbul. Courtesy.
Serena Uziyel Flagship Boutique in Istanbul. Courtesy.
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Turkish designer Serena Uziyel launched her eponymous collection in 2019. Combining traditional craftsman techniques with elements of modernity, the label creates bags and shoes. Stockists include Net-a-Porter and MatchesFashion. Serena Uziyel is recruiting for a design and development associate in Florence and an art and content director in Istanbul.

British brand The Fold was founded in 2012 and focuses on creating durable pieces with contemporary designs for women. The line is available at John Lewis as well as their own e-commerce site. The Fold seeks an assistant buyer and a wovens buyer in London.

